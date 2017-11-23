Extravaganza of fun in Wisbech for the annual Christmas lights switch-on this Sunday (26)

The switch-on of the Christmas lights in Wisbech Market Place will be an extravaganza guaranteed to light up the town.

The non-stop programme of live entertainment kicks off at 3pm on Sunday (26) with band Rocket Queen taking to the stage and rocking out some classic covers.

Father Christmas will be in Wisbech for the lights switch-on this Sunday.

This is followed by the traditional programme of panto pandemonium with the Angles Theatre. Be delighted by great local dance groups the Rosmini Dancers, Laura-Jayne’s Academy of Dance and Nine Lives Theatre Company and sing along with the Rock Choir’s festive medley.

The Market Place will be full of fun activities to help get you into the Christmas spirit, including a fairground. A new attraction this year is a giant inflatable snowglobe – offering a festive selfie opportunity not to be missed.

There will be free mince pies, donated by local supermarkets. Mulled wine, spiced cider and hot food are all available to purchase.

Wisbech Lions will once again be on hand, helping Santa to hand out free sweets to the children.

Flashback to the crowds who packed the Market Place in Wisbech for the 2016 Christmas lights switch-on.

The lights will be switched on by Wisbech mayor Coun Steve Tierney, at 5pm alongside compere Simon Rowe of KLFM. With colourful installations on the Freedom Bridge, Hill Street, Post Office Lane and the Old Market.

Don’t miss out on the grand prize raffle, with the first prize £150 courtesy of Tin Fish Creative. Other prizes include panto tickets for a family of four at the Angles Theatre and £20 voucher for Giraffe! Raffle tickets have been sold at Tesco leading up to the event and are available to purchase on the day.

Help to light up Wisbech by purchasing luminous wrist bands – on sale throughout the event. There’s something for everyone, so come along!

