Fat warning after Chatteris chip shop blaze

Business owners in Fenland are being urged to prevent fat build-ups on their premises following a fire at a Chatteris chip shop on Friday night.

Four fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at the Rumbles Fish Bar in West Park Street, which was reported at around 8pm.

The units, which came from the Chatteris, March, Ramsey and Huntingdon stations, spent more than two hours at the scene and nearby roads had to be closed during the incident.

Station Commander Pete Jones, the officer in charge of the incident, said the fat’s presence had helped to fuel the flames.

He said: “The fire developed very quickly due to the build-up of grease and fat from the fryers.

“Once the fire got into the vents, it spread to other parts of the building and into the roof space.

“It is important for any food preparation business to ensure that their filters and the vents are cleaned regularly to ensure no fat or grease builds up.

“These deposits, if left over time, can present a significant risk of fire spread.”

Meanwhile, investigations have been launched into three blazes across the area, which service chiefs say were started deliberately.

A woman had to be given first aid before being left in the care of paramedics, following a car fire in Heathcote Close, March, which was reported at around 2.30am on Sunday. The flames also spread to a nearby fence.

A car was also deliberately set alight in Market Street, Wisbech at around 2.20am on Saturday.

And crews spent more than four hours dealing with a blaze at a derelict property in Lords Lane, Wisbech, which broke out shortly after 5pm last Thursday, June 15. The blaze is the latest in a string of fires in derelict buildings in recent weeks.

Anyone with information about any of those incidents is asked to contact police via the non-emergency 101 number, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.