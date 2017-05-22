Search

Fenland boxing legend goes orange for Magpas

Fenland boxing legend Dave ‘Boy’ Green has given his support to the annual Orange Day fundraising initiative for the Magpas Air Ambulance.

Dave, from Chatteris, who first fought for a world title 40 years ago next month, donned the charity’s orange colour ahead of the main campaign day on Friday.

He said: “It is an incredible charity that saves lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“I am very proud to be associated with the charity. Your donation will save lives.”

Anyone interested in supporting the cause can email fundraising@magpas.org.uk or call 01480 371060 for further information.