Fenland communities stand together in remembrance

Communities across Fenland have united in silent tribute to the district’s fallen from the two World Wars and other conflicts.

Civic leaders, military personnel, veterans’ groups and community organisations were among the crowds that gathered for events in Wisbech, March and Chatteris on Remembrance Sunday.

Chatteris Remembrance Service & Wreath Laying at Chatteris War Memorial ANL-161113-174540009

The tributes included reflections on this year’s centenary of the Battle of the Somme. The anniversary of its conclusion is this Friday, November 18.

Ahead of those ceremonies, schools in the area paid their own respects on Friday, marking the exact moment 98 years ago that the guns fell silent to end the First World War.

Fenland Council was also among the public bodies which held a two minutes’ silence at 11am.

March Remembrance

March Remembrance

Chatteris Remembrance Service & Wreath Laying at Chatteris War Memorial ANL-161113-175331009

Chatteris Remembrance Service & Wreath Laying at Chatteris War Memorial ANL-161113-174436009