Fenland Council elects new chairman

Fenland District Council has elected a new chairman.

Kay Mayor accepted the chain of office from her predecessor Carol Cox, at the authority’s annual meeting yesterday. She said: “I am very conscious of the honour that has been bestowed upon me.

“I will endeavour to uphold the traditions and good practices of the council and do my best to ensure that the good representation and reputation of Fenland District Council continues

around Fenland and the surrounding area.” David Hodgson will serve as the new vice-chairman, succeeding Mrs Mayor.

Mrs Mayor has also nominated Macmillan Cancer Support as the charity she will raise funds for during her term. Mrs Cox said it had been a “great privilege” to hold the civic role.