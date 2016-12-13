Fenland Council’s Christmas opening hours

Residents are being reminded when Fenland Council’s one stop shops, community hubs and leisure centres will be open over the festive period.

The one-stop shops in Wisbech and March, where you can pay bills and access a range of council services, close at noon on Christmas Eve, and will then be running reduced opening hours until normal hours resume on January 3.

Over the Christmas period, the March shop will only be open on December 28 and 30, from 9am to 4pm, and from 9am to noon on December 31.

The Wisbech shop will be open from December 28 to 30, from 9am to 4pm, and from 9am to noon on December 31.

The community hub in Chatteris closes at 1pm on Christmas Eve and doesn’t re-open until January 3.

The opening times for all four of the council’s New Vision Fitness leisure centres are Christmas Eve – 8am to 1pm, December 25 to 27 – closed, December 28 and 29 – 8am-8pm, December 30 – 8am to 4pm, December 31 – 8am to 1pm, January 1 and 2 – closed.

There are also changes to household bin collection days over Christmas and New Year. For more information visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/bins