Fenland fire crews tackle two accidental house fires - one in Wisbech and one in Chatteris

Fenland fire crews were kept busy yesterday (Sunday) dealing with two house fires.

The first happened in the early hours, at around 1.42am, when six fire crews - one from March, Chatteris, Wisbech, Outwell, West Walton and King’s lynn - together with a command unit from Huntingdon attended the fire in Townsend Road, Wisbech.

House fire at Townshend Road in Wisbech

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the roof measuring approximately 12m x 6m. Using breathing apparatus and four jets, crews extinguished the fire.

Crews returned to their station by 9am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Then on Sunday evening at around 8.37pm one crew from Chatteris and one crew from March were called to a fire at a detached house on Lodge Way, Chatteris.

Firefighters arrived to find a bedroom alight and used breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire. They used positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke.

The crews returned to their station by 10.15pm.

The cause of that fire was also accidental.

