Fenland firm Knowles Transport lands sweet deal with The Silver Spoon Company

A Fenland transport firm is celebrating after landing a five-year contract with one of the country’s top food manufacturers.

Knowles Transport, which has offices in March and Wisbech, has won a nationwide storage and distribution contract with The Silver Spoon Company.

Strong operational efficiency, a commitment to providing a fleet of dedicated vehicles and an innovative distribution model were key to securing the deal.

The contract will see Knowles store and deliver customer orders across the UK.

Using a mix of dedicated trucks and its general transport fleet, Knowles will collect from numerous manufacturing plants.

The products will be stored at the firm’s new 270,000 sq ft distribution centre in Wisbech, which opened in January, part of the company’s two million sq ft storage portfolio.

Warehouse layout and racking configuration has been purpose built for the range of The Silver Spoon Company products, and Knowles’ experience in the grocery sector has also allowed the firm to tailor its operational service.

Customer deliveries across the UK and Ireland will take place using both its dedicated transport vehicles and the express Palletforce distribution network, of which Knowles is a member – reducing food miles and ensuring maximum efficiency, cost-effectiveness and service quality.

Alex Knowles, commercial director at Knowles Transport, said: “Our operational flexibility and alternative distribution models, which help to reduce mileage and increase efficiency, were key factors in The Silver Spoon Company’s decision to work with us.

“Over the past five years our ability to offer bespoke commercial and operational offerings has evolved significantly and we are confident of continued growth in the consumer sector.”

Paul Jaggard, head of logistics at The Silver Spoon Company, said: “Reducing road miles and benefitting from a swift, efficient and flexible supply chain are important factors for The Silver Spoon Company.

“Knowles Transport offered this alongside a clear understanding of our requirements and the ability to deliver a range of warehousing and distribution services.”