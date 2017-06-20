Fenland raises flag for Armed Forces Day

The flags are out in Fenland this week as the district marks the ninth annual Armed Forces Day.

The annual celebration’s flag was raised outside Fenland Hall, in County Road, March, on Monday and will remain in place until after the national celebration takes place this Saturday.

The initiative aims to raise public awareness of the contribution made by those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces.

It also offers support for all members of the Armed Forces community, from serving troops and veterans to reservists and cadets.

Fenland District Council chairman, Kay Major, said: “We are honoured to be part of this annual salute to our Armed Forces, past and present, which show amazing resilience and courage at home and around the world.

“Our district has a proud history of involvement with the Armed Forces, and we pay tribute to them and their families.”