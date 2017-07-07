Fenland school gets national recognition

A Fenland school head has been named as a National Leader of Education in recognition of his school’s improvement.

Jason Wing, who leads the Neale Wade Academy in March, received the recognition as the school was named as a National Support School.

The school is the only one in Fenland to have achieved the distinction, which is limited to schools that are judged to be either good or outstanding by Ofsted and have shown rapid improvement.

The school said: “We are expected to use our staff and our expertise to help other schools to improve and, indeed, we are currently involved in a number of secondary schools in the area.

“We are also in demand on a national basis to promote aspects of what we do where we have particular strengths.

“This is exciting work and offers many opportunities for staff at all levels at Neale-Wade to work in and across other schools.

“We feel very privileged to be tasked with supporting in other schools and are humble enough to know that we learn from other schools as much as we hope they are learning from us.”