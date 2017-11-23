Fenland villages will shine bright this Christmas time with lights switch-ons and festive events

Fenland villages don’t want to miss out on the festive fun, with many of them organising events to mark the season.

Doddington.

Saturday (25) sees the Doddington annual Christmas Fair and grand Christmas lights switch-on.

It kicks off with a Christmas fair at the Methodist Church and church rooms, with over 40 stalls, a Santa’s Grotto, raffles and refreshments.

From 1pm on the George pub car park there will be a children’s fun fair. The George will also host a barbecue and refreshments from 1pm.

The grand switch-on takes place at the Clock Tower at 4.30pm by Carnival Prince Ethan Harrison and Princess Evie Shepherd. Vicki Mason’s Future Stars will sing in the run-up to the switch-on.

Wimblington

Organisers are promising this year will be their biggest switch-on event to date, on Sunday (26) from 4pm in Addison Road.

Entertainment will include the Rocking Ukuleles, Jezo’s Magic Show, carols from the Wimblington Village Choir and festive music, fun and games. There will be a craft fair, children’s and adult’s rides, seasonal food and drink and much more.

Children can meet Father Christmas on his sleigh and he will be assisted with the switch-on by this year’s poster competition winner Ethan and runners up Lucy and Abigail.

The village’s lights display has been extended further this year.

Manea

The village green – Dick’s Garden in Station Road – will be a-glow with Christmas lights from Sunday, December 10, when the annual switch-on is held by the Manea Gala Committee.

It starts at 5.30pm, followed by the Christmas fayre in the village hall.

The best decorated house will be judged on Friday, December 8, when Santa passes through on his sleigh and will be announced at the fayre.

Leverington

How would you like to personally deliver your Christmas letter to Father Christmas?

He will visit on Saturday, December 9, from 10am to 1pm, at the indoor market where there will be a chance to snap up some last minute gifts from the numerous craft stalls.