Fire crews tackling derelict house blaze in Wisbech

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze in a derelict house in Wisbech this afternoon.

Three units are currently dealing with the flames in the building in Meadowgate Lane.

House fire in Wisbechh at the old Isle College Hortic site

The fire broke out barely 24 hours after crews were called to a blaze in the former College of West Anglia building, also on Meadowgate Lane.

An investigation has been launched in connection to that fire, which service chiefs say was started deliberately.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

