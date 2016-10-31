Former Fenland councillor and officer dies, aged 70

Tributes have been paid to a former officer and councillor who served the district of Fenland for more than two decades.

Peter Tunley, who worked for the council for 13 years and served as a councillor for another eight, died last week, aged 70.

Mr Tunley represented the March North ward for eight years until 2015. He had previously worked as a council officer for 13 years, including five years as its director of contract services from 1995 to 2000.

Council leader John Clark said: “All members’ thoughts are with Peter’s wife and family at this sad time.

“I first came into contact with him when he was working for the council as director of Fenland Contract Services. Some years later I knew him as a fellow district councillor and as a member of March Town Council.

“He was a man of great conviction, never afraid to speak his mind or to ruffle people’s feathers. He was great friends with the late John West and together they dedicated themselves to serving the people of the March North Ward as a team.

“He will be much missed by many people both within the council and the community of March.”

Chief executive Paul Medd added: “Many colleagues here will have memories of the time that Peter spent as one of their fellow officers.

“Our thoughts, too, are with all his family and friends.”