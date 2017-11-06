Former March GP Dr David Donovan and his wife Shirley have been rescued from Nigerian kidnappers say Foreign Office

Former March GP Dr David Donovan and his wife Shirley, have been freed from Nigerian kidnappers the Foreign Office (FC0) has confirmed today (Monday).

Dr and Mrs Donovan were among four British hostages taken by suspected militants while carrying out charity work in the oil-rich Delta region last month.

The British High Commission and Nigerian authorities negotiated the release of the Donovans together with fellow hostage Alanna Carson, but sadly the fourth, Ian Squire has been killed.

An FCO spokesman said Nigerian authorities are investigating the kidnapping, adding: “Our staff will continue to do all we can to support the families.”

It is believed the four were taken at about 2am local time on October 13, when suspected militants stormed a rural community they were living in.

In a statement issued on behalf of the three they said: “Our thoughts are now with the family and friends of Ian as we come to terms with his sad death. This has been a traumatic time for our loved ones who were kidnapped and for their families and friends here in the UK.”

Local MP Steve Barclay tweeted: “Welcome news constituents David and Shirley Donovan released from kidnap in Nigeria. Good to have them back home after an awful time.”