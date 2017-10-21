Former March GP is reportedly among four kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria

A former March GP is reportedly among four people who have been kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria.

National newspapers are reporting Dr David Donovan and his wife Shirley, both 57, were taken while providing ‘medical care and religious activities’ in Burutu, in the African country’s oil-rich Delta state.

Former patients of Dr Donovan’s from the Riverside Practice in March have taken to Facebook to express their upset at the news which has been widely reported in national newspapers.

Comments on the March Cambridgeshire Free Discussion page included this one from a woman who posted: “Such a nice man. Helped my dad so much. Very sad news.

Everything crossed for a safe return for them xx.”

Another wrote: “Hope you are safe, best dr I’ve ever had come home soon x.”

Sentiments reflected in many other posts with numerous people describing him as the “best doctor” and wishing for his safe return.

Dr Donovan and his wife run a charity called New Foundations, providing medical care to remote villages.

The two other victims were named as Alana and Tyan, according to The Times.

Local police chief Fakama reportedly said locals were ‘saddened’ by the kidnapping as the victims had ‘brought succour to residents of the community for the past three years’.

Nigeria is notorious for kidnapping for ransom in some areas and there have been a number of other foreigners taken in the Niger Delta region in recent years.

Police say they are doing everything they can to safely locate and rescue the four.