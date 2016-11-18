Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies presents award to Tydd pool

Former Olympic swimming star Sharron Davies presented a national award to Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club for its pool.

The luxury lodge development was recognised in the UK Pool and Spa Awards, where it won gold in the Holiday Park Pool of the Year category.

Sharron praised the design of the £2 million oak-built leisure complex as she handed the award to general manager Daniel Newell and his colleague Lauren Buckingham at an awards ceremony in Birmingham.

“Swimming has been such an important part of my life and I’m delighted to see such improvements not just in the number of pools, but also in the quality of the pools that we have in the country today,” Sharon said.

Daniel said: “We’re extremely proud of the facilities at Tydd St Giles Golf and Country Club, whether it’s the golf, fishing and nature trails or the indoor amenities, which are second to none. As well as the pool we have a sauna, steam room and a state-of-the-art gym and since we unveiled the leisure development in 2013 it’s proved a real draw for visitors and buyers. This award highlights just how special the place is.”