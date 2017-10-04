Four fire crews called to blaze at Lamb Weston factory in Weasenham Lane, Wisbech

Four fire crews spent just under three hours tackling blaze at a Wisbech factory and saw drivers warned to stay away from the area.

The incident, which happened at the Lamb Weston site in Weasenham Lane, happened yesterday (Tuesday) at around 6.49pm and saw two crews from Wisbech and two from March attend.

The crews arrived to find a fire in an industrial building, at the potato products firm, measuring 45 x 100m.

The building was safely evacuated before crews arrived. The building was heavily smoke logged. Using breathing apparatus, two jets and one hose reel,firefighters extinguished the fire and returned to their stations by 21.30pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.