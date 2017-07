Long Sutton residents are being urged to report all forms of careless and dangerous driving and cycling to police on 101.

Parish councillors have responded to reports on social media of cyclists putting themselves at risk by riding around the town in a way that could lead to a crash.

A spokesman for Long Sutton Parish Council said: “We have held a Speedwatch meeting to discuss a way forward.

“In the meantime, the police have asked that any incidents are reported on 101 or, in an emergency, 999.”