Friday Bridge family praises medics after ‘miracle baby’ rescue

A couple has praised the actions of medical staff after they acted quickly to save the life of their newborn daughter.

In the early hours of Monday, January 30, expectant mum Shona Fordham, from Friday Bridge, went into labour and suffered some serious complications, which meant her medics had only nine minutes to save her baby.

Shona with partner Jamie and baby Daphne-Louise. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Ms Fordham had suffered an umbilical prolapse, meaning the baby’s oxygen supply was in severe danger of being cut off.

She said: “At first everything seemed fine, my waters broke and I started having contractions – then suddenly I just knew something was wrong.

“I called out to my partner to dial 999 as soon as he could. I was hysterical, it was a total nightmare.”

Within minutes, first responders arrived at their home, followed by an ambulance crew and then a Magpas Air Ambulance medical team.

Dr Anne Booth with baby Daphne-Louise. Photo: Magpas Air Ambulance.

Dr Anne Booth and paramedic Alex Pearce used their skills and knowledge to help the patient and keep her baby alive.

Ms Fordham said: “They had just nine minutes to ensure my daughter survived.”

The Magpas team then continued to treat the patients en route to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she gave birth to a healthy Daphne-Louise.

“The hospital are calling Daphne a miracle baby and that’s thanks to the expert care she was given by Magpas and the emergency services at our house,” Ms Fordham added.

'Miracle baby' Daphne-Louise. Photo: SUBMITTED.

After she had become a mum for the third time, Ms Fordham got in touch with Magpas charity over the weekend to say thank you, and Dr Booth visited the family once more.

Dr Booth said: “It’s absolutely lovely to see the adorable Daphne-Louise and Shona looking so well. They are perfect examples of the critical difference we can make for people in life-threatening emergencies.

“We are only able to provide our vital service thanks to the public’s generous donations.”

Ms Fordham added: “They literally brought the hospital into our house. Jamie and I can’t thank them enough.”