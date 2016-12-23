Full guide to North Cambridgeshire pharmacy opening hours over Christmas period

Need a pharmacy over the festive period? Make sure you know which ones are open and when with our handy, comprehensive guide.

Friday December 23

Peterborough: Lloyds, 50 Lincoln Rd (until 6.30pm), Pharmacy First, North Street (until 9pm), Shrives, 14 Westgate (until 7.30pm), Graham Young, 681 Lincoln Rd, New England (until 7pm), Eastchem, 127 Eastfield Rd (until 7pm), Asda, Rivergate (until 11pm), Millfield, 387 Lincoln Rd (until 8pm), Granville, 35 Granville St (until 7pm), Dogsthorpe Pharmacy, 64 Central Ave (until 7pm), Abbas, 109 Lincoln Rd (until 7pm), Sainsbury’s, Oxney Rd (until 8pm), West Town, 63 Mayor’s Walk (until 7pm), Boots the Chemist, Rightwell, Bretton (until 11pm), Sainsbury’s, Rightwell, Bretton (until 11pm), Walton Pharmacy, 178 Mountsteven Ave (until 7pm), Woodston Pharmacy, 135 Belsize Ave (until 6pm), Village Pharmacy, High Street, Eye (until 6pm), Thomas Walker Pharmacy, 87 Prince’s Street (until 7pm), Tesco, Serpentine Green, Hampton (open 24 hours) Halls the Chemist, 57 Napier Place, Orton Wistow (until 6pm).

March: Boots The Chemist, 17-19 Broad Street (until 6.30pm).

Wisbech: Alliance Pharmacy, 17 Old Market Place (until 6.30pm).

Bourne: National Co-op Chemists, Exeter Street (until 6.30pm).

Stamford: National Co-op Chemists, Ryhall Road (until 6.30pm).

Spalding: Sainsbury’s Pharmacy, Winfrey Avenue (until 11pm).

Thorney: Halls the Chemist, 14a Church Street, Thorney (until 6pm).

Saturday December 24

Peterborough: Pharmacy First, 7 Lincoln Road (until 10pm), Werrington Pharmacy, Church Street (until 5pm), Boots the Chemist, Rightwell, Bretton (until 11pm), Thakrar’s, Staniland Way, Werrington (until 5.30pm), Lloyds, 50 Lincoln Rd (until 6.30pm), Shrives, 14 Westgate (until 5.30pm), Graham Young, 681 Lincoln Rd, New England (until 7pm), Eastchem, 127 Eastfield Rd (until 1pm), Millfield, 387 Lincoln Rd (until 8pm), Granville, 35 Granville St (until 7pm), Dogsthorpe Pharmacy, 64 Central Ave (until 4pm), Abbas, 109 Lincoln Rd (until 7pm), Sainsbury’s, Oxney Rd (until 7pm), Sainsbury’s, Rightwell, Bretton (until 10pm), West Town, 63 Mayors Walk (until 5pm), Walton Pharmacy, 178 Mountsteven Ave (until 1pm), Woodston Pharmacy, 135 Belsize Ave (until 1pm), Village Pharmacy, High Street, Eye (until 1pm), Thomas Walker Pharmacy, 87 Prince’s Street (until noon), Tesco, Serpentine Green, Hampton (until 10pm).

March: Boots The Chemist, 17-19 Broad Street (until 5.30pm).

Wisbech: Alliance Pharmacy, 19 Old Market Place (until 5.30pm).

Bourne: Boots the Chemists, 3 West Street (until 5.30pm).

Stamford: Boots the Chemists, 66-67 High Street (until 5.30pm).

Spalding: Boots the Chemists, 12-14 Hall Place (until 5.30pm).

CHRISTMAS DAY (Sunday)

Peterborough: Millfield Pharmacy 387 Lincoln Road (10am-5pm).

Wisbech: Faibrother Pharmacy, 5 Church Terrace (10am-2pm) .

Huntingdon: Acorn Pharmacy 1 Oaktree Drive, Huntingdon, (10am-2pm).

BOXING DAY (Monday)

Peterborough: Millfield Pharmacy, 387 Lincoln Road, (3pm-8pm).

Peterborough: Boots Pharmacy, Queensgate Centre , (8am-8pm).

Peterborough: Boots Pharmacy, Unit 2, Serpentine Green, Hampton Hargate (9am-6pm).

Huntingdon: Sainsburys Pharmacy, St Germain Walk, Nursery Road, (9am-5pm).

Huntingdon: Boots Pharmacy, 42 High Street, (10am-4pm).

Wisbech: Boots Pharmacy, Unit 15, The Horsefair, Wisbech, (10am-4pm).

Tuesday (Bank Holiday)

Peterborough: Millfield Pharmacy, 387 Lincoln Road, (3pm-8pm).

Peterborough: Boots Pharmacy, Queensgate Centre, (8am-8pm).

Peterborough: Boots Pharmacy, Unit 2 Serpentine Green, Hampton Hargate (9am-6pm).

Peterborough: Tesco Pharmacy Serpentine Green, Hampton

Hargate, (9am-6pm).

Huntingdon: Sainsburys Pharmacy, St Germain Walk, Nursery Road, (9am-5pm)

March: Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Superstore, Hostmoor Avenue, March, (9am-6pm).

Wisbech: Unit 15 The Horsefair, (10am-4pm)

Wisbech: Boots Pharmacy, 8 De Havilland Road, (9am-4pm).

Wisbech: Boots Pharmacy, 17 Old Market, (10am-4pm).

Wisbech: Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Superstore, Cromwell Road, Wisbech, (9am-6pm).

Huntingdon: Tesco Pharmacy,Tesco Superstore, Abbots Ripton Road, (9am-6pm).

Wednesday

Peterborough: Lloyds, 50 Lincoln Rd (until 7pm), Pharmacy First, 7 Lincoln Road (until 10pm), Shrives, 14 Westgate (until 7.30pm), Graham Young, 681 Lincoln Rd, New England (until 7pm), Eastchem, 127 Eastfield Rd (until 7pm), Millfield, 387 Lincoln Rd (until 8pm), Boots the Chemist, Rightwell, Bretton (until 11pm), Granville, 35 Granville St (until 7pm), Dogsthorpe Pharmacy, 64 Central Ave (until 7pm), Abbas, 109 Lincoln Rd (until 7pm), Sainsbury’s, Oxney Rd (until 8pm), West Town, 63 Mayor’s Walk (until 7pm), Sainsbury’s, Rightwell, Bretton (until 11pm), Walton Pharmacy, 178 Mountsteven Ave (until 7pm), Woodston Pharmacy, 135 Belsize Ave (until 6pm), Village Pharmacy, High Street, Eye (until 6.30pm), Tesco, Serpentine Green, Hampton (open 24 hours), Halls the Chemist, 57 Napier Place, Orton Wistow (until 6pm) .

March: Lloyds Pharmacy, 24 Elwyn Road (until 6.30pm).

Wisbech: Alliance Pharmacy, 17 Old Market (until 6.30pm).

Bourne: National Co-op Chemists, Exeter Street (until 6.30pm).

Stamford: National Co-op Chemists, Ryhall Road (until 6.30pm).

Spalding: Sainsbury’s Pharmacy, Winfrey Avenue (until 11pm).

Thorney: Halls the Chemist, 14a Church Street,Thorney (until 6pm).