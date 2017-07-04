Fun day to set to boost Linda’s lifesaving fund

A charity fun day will take place this weekend to support a Fenland mother’s battle to secure lifesaving cancer care.

Linda Smith says she has been told she cannot get the treatment she needs on the NHS and will have to pay for it privately, at a cost of around £30,000.

Almost half of that total has already been raised via an online donation page.

And it is hoped the figure will be further boosted by the cash raised during a fun day scheduled to take place at the Wisbech Rugby Club this Saturday.

Linda was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, but overcame it after enduring months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, as well as a mastectomy operation. She later had reconstructive surgery.

However, earlier this year, she was given the devastating news that the disease had not only returned, this time in her liver, but was terminal.

But, although local health authorities said they could not provide treatment, Linda’s family found a potential source of treatment at the Hammersmith Hospital, only for managers there to refuse to fund her treatment either.

However, despite the latest setback, Linda insists she will not lose hope.

On her fundraising page, set up via Gofundme, she said: “I will not let this rip my family apart, they have all been through so much already.

“I will not lose hope and I will not give up.

“It has to be private and unfortunatly this is a massive cost at such short notice.

“All I have left to do is to beg you all to please, please, try and help me, to try and raise this money to live my life to the fullest and to spend it with my family.”

Since Linda launched her online appeal, hundreds of well-wishers have donated nearly £15,000 towards the appeal.

One donation, of £330, was made on behalf of a couple who raised the money at their own wedding.

In her latest update, Linda said: “I can’t thank everybody enough for all you’re doing to help me. I’m so, so overwhelmed with everything, I can’t explain how I’m feeling, thank you to everyone again, I will fight this.”

Saturday’s fun day will run from 11am to 5pm and will include a live band, bouncy castle, refreshments and a variety of stalls. A charity party is also scheduled for Friday, July 21, for which tickets are currently available at £5 each.

Anyone who wants to donate should do so online by visiting www.gofundme.com/lindas-lifesaving-fund