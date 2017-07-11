Fun in the sun helps to boost Linda’s fund

Sunshine brought out the crowds and helped raise around £3,000 for a fund set up to provide life prolonging treatment for a Wisbech mum.

Wisbech Rugby Club hosted the family fun day organised by Linda Smith’s daughter Lois and her niece Emma Smith.

Hundreds turned up for a day which had a host of attractions, including live music and a bouncy castle.

Linda, who has terminal liver cancer, launched an appeal to raise £30,000 for treatment not available on the NHS, which will help prolong her life, giving her more time with her family: husband Walter, Lois and 18-year-old son Max.

Donations have flooded in since Linda launched a Gofundme campaign with the total standing at almost £15,000 in just 27 days.

This is the second time the mother of two has been hit by the disease. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

Months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy meant eventually she was declared cancer free. She has celebrated every year of being cancer free and has taken part in the Race For Life to raise money for cancer charities.

Earlier this year Linda was given the devastating news the disease was back and this time it is terminal. Research online led Linda to a treatment that could prolong her life, but it has to be paid for privately.

The family are now planning a charity party for July 21 to help further boost the total.

In the meantime local radio station KL.FM are holding a broadcasting day this Friday with listeners able to make a song request for a donation to the fund.

To donate visit: gofundme.com