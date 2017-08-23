Fundraisers at March George Campbell Leisure centre use pedal power to keep West Walton schoolboy George Hall swimming

Charity fundraisers went the extra mile at the weekend when an indoor group cycling challenge raised around £1,000 to help keep a brave Fenland boy swimming.

Five-year- old George Hall, who was given only a 50 per cent chance of survival at birth, watched and cheered as 37 people took part in Riding for George in his honour.

The four-hour challenge was held at the George Campbell Leisure Centre in March on Sunday (20), with around 20 people taking part in all four of the

back-to- back group cycling classes.

Money raised will go towards a £6,000 appeal to buy George two waterproof hearing aids. The West Walton Community Primary School pupil, who was born with no pulmonary heartbeat and brain damage, is partially deaf, globally delayed and requires daily physiotherapy to help his mobility.

He enjoys swimming twice a week and it helps with his muscle development, but as he struggles to hear in the water his family launched the appeal to ensure he can keep swimming for as long as he can.

The fundraiser was organised by Wisbech Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Sue Clarke, with the help of Spinning instructor and retained crew commander for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, Wayne Marshall.

Sue said after the event: “It was an amazing day and hope the amount raised from the cycling classes, donations and sponsorships will be near to £1,000. Several people did all four classes too which was very hard and an amazing achievement.”

George’s mum Susie said: “We were at the challenge from start to finish and George enjoyed waving to everyone at the start of each class. The day was absolutely fantastic and everyone was so kind.”

Susie has also been donated trophies which George will soon present to everyone who took part in all four classes.

Councillor Michelle Tanfield, Portfolio Holder for Leisure at Fenland District Council, which runs the New Vision Fitness leisure centres, was also there to cheer the participants on.

“It was great being there, the atmosphere was really friendly and everyone seemed to have a great time! Everyone who took part really worked hard but with huge smiles on their faces.”