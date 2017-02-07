Search

Funeral business plan for former Wisbech pub

The old Royal Standard pub in Wisbech which part of it is being demolished.

The diggers have moved into the site of a former Wisbech pub, which is set to become a funeral home.

Work is underway to re-develop the old Royal Standard pub on Elm High Road, shown above.

The building, which is being partially demolished, has been bought by Central England Co-Operative, who intend to use it as a branch of its funeral business.

The site will replace the company’s current premises in the town, in Norwich Road and is set to open later this year.

A company statement said: “All staff based at the Norwich Road funeral home will move to the new Elm Road funeral home.

“The funeral home will offer a 24-hour service, seven days a week.

“In addition to arranging funerals, the Funeralcare team will also offer advice on floral tributes, monumental masonry, funeral stationery, pre-paid funeral plans and probate advice.”