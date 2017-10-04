Gedney to Long Sutton A17 overtaking lane briefing session with councillors

Critics of a £2.5million scheme for an overtaking lane on the A17 from Gedney to Long Sutton have been invited to a “briefing session” this month.

County highways officers are to meet parish councillors from Gedney, Long Sutton, Lutton and Sutton Bridge about plans for an extra “eastbound-only” lane from Gedney to Lutton Garnsgate.

For me, it’s a rushed attempt to spend funding allocated under a strict timescale with little or no thought Coun David Wilkinson, chairman of Lutton Parish Council

The meeting at The Curlew Centre in Sutton Bridge will include details of a survey which found that the A17 is the most-used road in Lincolnshire, with 19,600 drivers per day.

But Coun David Wilkinson, chairman of Lutton Parish Council, said: “For me, it’s a rushed attempt to spend funding allocated under a strict timescale with little or no thought.

“I find it interesting that the study on which the scheme is based is from 2014, but there is no evidence from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership at all.”

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The briefing session will not only underline the significant benefits in terms of improving journey times and reducing congestion, but will also highlight the additional steps we have taken to ensure the scheme is safe.

“It will be an opportunity for local representatives to share their views with us face-to-face so they can be taken into consideration when deciding the best way forward.

“We want to reassure people that these improvements will make life better for motorists.”

