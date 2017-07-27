Getting muddy for cancer charity

Natasha Wright who lives in upwell will be taking part in a 5K Pretty Muddy challenge in Milton Keynes to raise money this autumn.

Natasha, who has previously completed a skydive for Willen hospice in memory of her grandfather who died from lung cancer when she was just six years old, hopes to raise £250 with this latest challenge.

She also completed a 20 mile horse ride around Newmarket race course alongside her friend, for MacMillian Cancer Support.

Natasha has now launched a Justgiving page ahead of her latest challenge which is for breast cancer.

Natasha said; “My Granddad passed away in 1998 from lung cancer. I was only six. Old enough to remember him well and he was the reason I took the leap and skydived! I decided to do Pretty Muddy in support of three family friends who have recently been battling breast cancer.

“It can affect any one of us in any way. Quite often us women fear we will find an abnormality and dread hearing the word ‘cancer’. The more money put into it, the more chance we have of survival. Cancer plays dirty but so do we.”