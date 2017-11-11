Give a dog a home? Poor Stanley has spent half his life waiting to be rehomed at the RSPCA Block Fen Centre

Today (Saturday) marks the heart-breaking 400th day that Stanley has been in RSPCA care, and as he is only two-years old, it means that he has now spent more than half of his young life without a family.

Stanley’s story is even more heart-breaking given that he came to the RSPCA after he was found all alone, underweight and scared, dumped next to a play park.

Stanley has been waiting 400 days to be rehomed at the RSPCA Centre at Block Fen, Wimblington.

The RSPCA took him in and he was cared for at one of our centres in Buckinghamshire, but after they were unable to find him a new home, he was then transferred to RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Cambridgeshire in the hope that a new location might bring him more luck.

Stanley, a Shar-Pei crossbreed, even featured on the TV show the Dog Rescuers, but for some reason he continues to be overlooked time and time again. On average it usually takes between one or two months to rehome a rescue dog.

Dog Handler Vicky Cooper, from Block Fen, said: “Normally when people celebrate a milestone it’s a happy occasion. But for us, this milestone is heart-breaking as it means that another day has passed without poor Stanley finding a new home.

“Everyone here is completely stumped as to why Stanley is being ignored, because to us he is completely adorable.

“What’s even more upsetting is that he’s not had one enquiry since he’s been with us. We’ve advertised him on our Facebook page, on the national RSPCA website and he even featured on the Dog Rescuers.

“Everyone at Block Fen thinks he is actually one of our most stunning dogs we have here, and the Shar Pei features make him so handsome, but still no one has been interested.

“We hope this appeal will find Stanley the loving new home he so desperately deserves, he can be very nervous of new people, so we think he would be best suited to a quiet rural home with no other animals. Stanley just loves to go on nice long walks and spend time having lots of fuss from our volunteers.

“He honestly is the most wonderful dog and a pleasure to work with. He makes us smile every day and it would be our absolute dream for him to have a home for Christmas.”

If you think you can offer Stanley a new home please contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 0726 or to find out more please visit the centre’s rehoming page.