‘Give the gift of a tree’, says kind Fenland mum

A mother from March is appealing for people to help spread a bit of festive cheer this Christmas by giving the gift of a tree.

The town’s Treebank scheme will distribute donated trees to people in financial difficulty to make it a little easier for them to enjoy the holiday period.

Founder Hayley Dolbear said the idea of the charity came from her own experience.

She said: “I split up from the father of my children about five years ago and found the first year really tough financially.

“My neighbour came to my door with a beautiful tree and made our Christmas.

“I was living miles away from my family and hadn’t told them how hard it was for me with the two little ones.

“Her kindness really touched me and I’ve never forgotten it.

“When I moved closer to family and a wonderful community around me I wanted to repay her kindness and do something to help others.”

The charity is accepting donations for this Christmas until December 22.

It will also be collecting donations for next year from after Christmas until January 6.

Ms Dolbear said donations of money or vouchers would also be gratefully received and passed on to beneficiaries of the group’s work.

To find out more about how to get involved, or to receive support, email treebank25@gmail.com.