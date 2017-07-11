Gorefield Beer Festival is a sell-out success

Gorefield Beer Festival served up 30 real ales, 10 different ciders and artisan gins over three days. Friday night the music came from ‘Where’s Frank’ and Irish band ‘Donnybrook Fair’, while on Saturday the performers were Athenry Reborn and relative newcomers to the music scene – The Fascinetts – a Motown tribute act, followed by John Noakes Experience.

New for this year was a farmers’ market held on Saturday, which proved a hit with shoppers. Michael Humphrey, of the Gorefield Playfield Association, said: “It was a fantastic weekend, we had really good crowds and sold out of all the beers and lagers. The sunshine encouraged people to come and sit on the grass and enjoy the event.” He also praised the organisers, especially Nick Turner and Kevin Burton, who led the team of volunteers. “We’re now looking ahead to next year and are already talking about what we are going to do to make it better than ever,” added Michael. All money raised will go towards the upkeep of the sports field, community hall and other village amenities. Pictured left to right at the beer festival are: Nick Turner, Krystal Humphrey, Joanne Watts and Michael Humphrey. MFCP17AF07231