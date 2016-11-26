Government Minister switches off solar park plans for Sutton St James

People in Sutton St James can celebrate after confirmation that a last-ditch bid to build a renewable energy plant in the village has been rejected.

The Government dismissed an appeal by Fendyke Solar Ltd, backed by Merseyside-based BE Renewables, to build a “solar farm” capable of providing power for more than 3,400 homes by installing 56,600 solar panels.

South Holland Council District turned down the application last September but the applicant appealed to the Planning Inspectorate in an attempt to overturn the decision.

But a final decision from Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The Secretary of State found substantial harm to the character and appearance of the countryside, both alone and cumulatively with the Fendyke Farm site.

“The scheme would not amount to sustainable development and neither mitigation measures proposed, nor the use of conditions, could make the impact acceptable.”

Speaking against the plans earlier this month, South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes said: “Having campaigned against this from the outset, and made representations both locally and to Government Ministers, I very much hope that common sense will prevail and it will be turned down.

“It (the solar park) would do damage to local wellbeing and that’s simply not good enough.

“In these situations I put myself in the position of the people most closely affected and they will be as delighted as I am if the council decision is upheld.”