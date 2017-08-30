Green fingered residents of Country Court Care Homes mark end of competition with a garden party in Wisbech

The finale of ‘Country Court Care In Bloom’ a gardening competition between homes in the Country Court Care group was celebrated with a garden party at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech.

Led by their well-being and activities coordinators, care and nursing homes in the group across the UK have been busy growing their own vegetables, flowers and plants and entering the results in a virtual village show.

Wisbech mayor Steve Tierney with Geoff Foster at the garden party.

Judging took place on Friday August 25 at the Wisbech home and was celebrated with a fantastic garden party attended by Mayor of Wisbech Steve

Tierney as well as families, friends and the local community.

Special guests were children from the Wisbech Day Nursey who judged the best scarecrow category. The Mayor of Wisbech also judged the categories alongside

area manager, Suria Webb and Country Court Care managing director, Alykhan Kachra and finance director, Al-Karim Kachra.

“Our residents have always enjoyed gardening but the “In Bloom” competition has introduced a competitive element which they have really embraced. It’s been a

fantastic response from all of our care homes, many have taken the opportunity to give their gardens a complete make-over, the transformation has been really

impressive” said Alykhan.

Swanholme Court Care Home in Lincoln was announced as the overall winner, their garden transformation project won over the judges who were impressed with how involved both residents and staff had been.