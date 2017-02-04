Gym coach Lauren taking on famous marathon for kids

First-time marathon runner Lauren Day is hoping to complete the London course in around four hours when she takes to the start line on Sunday, April 23.

The 29-year-old gym and sports coach from Long Sutton only started running seriously a couple of years ago after being persuaded to take part in a 5k race by friends, but is confident about the challenge ahead.

“I used to hate running,” admits Lauren, of Dunlin Drive, “but I entered a couple of races with friends and then I found the more I did it, the more I actually enjoyed it.

“I’ve done the half marathon at Peterborough the last couple of years and I’d always thought I’d like to do the London Marathon. It’s fair to say I’ve got the running bug now, although whether I’ll feel like that following the race is another matter!

“So far the training is going well. I’m doing about 20 to 30 miles a week.

“I’m not going to put too much pressure on myself, but I’d like to complete it in just under four hours.”

Lauren, who runs with the Three Counties Running Club, says training in a group and with others taking on similar distances is helping with her preparations.

She is running the marathon in aid of the children’s charity Whizz Kidz, which provides disabled children with the essential wheelchairs and other mobility equipment they need to lead fun and active childhoods.

To date Lauren has raised more than £2,200 through events including a sponsored bike ride, competitions such as guess the weight of the cake, training camps at Holbeach and Fenland Gym Club as well as non-uniform days at schools where she teaches.

“I chose Whizz Kidz because I work with children and wanted to do something for them, and this charity helps get disabled children involved with mobility aids and equipment as part of their everyday life,” she added.

“It’s really great to see them be able to join in with able-bodied children.”

• You can sponsor Lauren at www.whizz-kidz-london-marathon17.everydayhero.com/uk/lauren

• Are you running the London Marathon this year? Email jeremy.ransome@ iliffepublishing.co.uk or call 01775 765410.