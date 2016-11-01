Halloween Heroes come to the rescue

A group of friends turned into Halloween Heroes on Monday night to help deliver a spooky treat to children across the March area.

Dan Martin and six friends dressed up as superheroes and Disney princesses, and were joined by Ursa the dog as the Lion King, as they handed out sweets and treats to youngsters who were unable to go trick or treating.

Dan, who lives in March and volunteers for Fenland Animal Rescue, wanted to help vulnerable children who had been too scared to go out due to the ‘killer clown’ craze spreading across the UK, as well as those who couldn’t go out due to a disability.

He posted the idea on Facebook, and it proved an instant hit.

He said: “Once I put my idea on Facebook it started to snowball very quickly, within 48 hours I had over 250 likes, 200 comments and 35 shares.

“I was also contacted by papers and radio stations so my idea simply had to happen. I gathered a team, ordered costumes and collected kind donations of sweets and money.

“We had dozens of people nominated by parents and friends, a lot of them being children with special needs and disabilities but some who are simply too scared to go out with all these daft ‘killer clowns’ popping up everywhere.”

Dan, who dressed up as the American superhero Deadpool, was joined by Jodie Spiers as Belle, Katie Todd as Maleficent, Stacie Louise as Wonder Woman, Sheree Markham as Rapunzel, Jodie Garner as Snow White, Callum Shepherd as Iron-man, and not forgetting Ursa and dog as The Lion King.

They visited more than 25 children at homes across March, and also made visits in Chatteris, Wimblington and Doddington.

Dan said: “The night was a great success and I hope we brought some Halloween joy. We’re hoping to do the same again next year.”