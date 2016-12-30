Hardworking March students get festive reward

Students at a March school have been congratulated for their hard work and commitment throughout the last academic year.

The 40 dedicated students at the Neale Wade Academy were presented with gift vouchers last week.

Students were selected based on a reward system that allows teachers to award points for progress in lessons, contribution to community events and attaining excellent attendance.

The 40 students comprised the top 10 points scorers in the current Year 8 to Year 11, and the competition is already underway, once again, for all students currently at the academy.

One student who received a reward was Caitlin Godden, who said: “I’m really pleased to receive this reward as I worked very hard all year.

“I think receiving a reward at Christmas just makes it even more special.”

Mr Aynsley Welling, Neale Wade’s head of school, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many excellent students receiving a well-deserved reward. Their teachers and everyone at home can be very proud of their efforts.”

He said the academy would like to congratulate all of the students involved and looks forward to “rewarding the exceptional outcomes of its students in the future”.