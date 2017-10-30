Have your say on a roundabout at Broad End Road junction and other vital road schemes for Wisbech

It’s time for the public to have their say on future improvements to the Wisbech tansport network including a roundabout at the notorious Broad End Road junction on the A47.

essential for the future growth of Wisbech.

The government has now approved the funding via the Greater Cambridge and Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) but a final decision on whether the Wisbech Access Strategy gets the go-ahead will not be made until January.

The LEP has the final say and needs to be convinced the schemes will not only address existing transport issues, increase local road capacity and reduce accidents while supporting future housing and job growth, but also has public support.

Today (Monday) sees the launch of a public consultation on the strategy, a package of individual transport schemes developed using £1 million of feasibility study funding from the government, awarded via the LEP to support the growth and regeneration of Wisbech.

The LEP has £10.5 million allocated in its Local Growth Fund to deliver a package of five transport schemes by 2021.

Schemes that have been shown to be needed first, to drive development and address local transport issues, include plans to replace the staggered junction at Broad End Road, a notorious accident blackspot, with a roundabout and another to improve the A47/Elm High Road roundabout.

Other projects include creating a Southern Access Road linking New Bridge Lane and Boleness Road, improvements to the Weasenham Lane/Ramnoth Road junction and signal improvements to the New Bridge Lane/Cromwell Road junction.

Additional projects, to be delivered by 2026, include creating the southern section of a new Western Link Road, relocating the A47/Elm High Road roundabout further east and improving Freedom Bridge roundabout and the bus station, while a long-term project is to create the northern section of the new Western Link Road by 2031.

The consultation runs until Monday, November 27, and includes three consultation events where members of the public can find out more about the Wisbech Access Strategy and fill-in a survey.

The events will be held on: Monday, November 6, Walsoken Village Hall, 10.30am to 1pm and 3pm to 7pm; Friday, November 17, Wisbech Market Place, 9am to 12noon and Friday, November 17, Tesco Extra (Cromwell Road), 3pm to 7pm.

More information and an online version of the survey are also available at: www.fenland.gov.uk/wisbechaccess. Alternatively, email neighbourhoodstrategy@fenland.gov.uk for more details.

Paper copies of the survey are also available to view and complete at Fenland District Council’s Wisbech @ your service shop, Tesco Extra, the Oasis Centre and Awdry House in Wisbech, Leverington Sports Club, Walsoken Church and Emneth Village Hall.

Following the consultation, information gathered will be presented in a report to Fenland District Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and Wisbech Town Council in December 2017 and January 2018 and recommendations for the Wisbech Access Strategy put forward.

A final recommendation will then be taken to the LEP Board for approval of the £10.5m Local Growth funding to deliver the schemes.

Councillor Simon King, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport, said: “Securing Local Growth Funding from the LEP for the Wisbech Access Strategy is a great accomplishment of the Wisbech 2020 Vision which is about working together to build a better future for the town.

“The strategy will enable us to increase local road capacity, reduce accidents and maximise access arrangements to deliver future housing and jobs growth. By taking part in the public consultation, residents can help shape the future transport improvements needed.”

Mark Reeve, Chairman of the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough LEP, said: “Our

Local Growth Fund is focused on overcoming key barriers to economic growth, which is why

it’s important that local people and businesses get involved in this consultation process to

channel this infrastructure funding into the right road projects for Wisbech.”