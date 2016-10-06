Have your say on proposed March railway station improvements

Early birds will have the chance to comment on proposed improvements to March railway station at an event taking place there on Monday morning (October 10).

Opening at 6.30am and continuing until 10am, the event is part of a public consultation on a draft masterplan for the station that includes proposals on car parking, waiting shelters, information points and toilet facilities.

It will include an opportunity to ‘meet the manager’ – Abellio Greater Anglia’s customer engagement manager, Alan Neville.

Three similar events have been held in the town over the past few weeks.

People can also comment in a survey that will remain available online at www.fenland.gov.uk/March-Station-Masterplan until 5pm on October 24.

The plan has been drawn up by the Hereward Community Rail Partnership (HCRP), whose focus is to establish more community involvement in delivering local priorities for the railway line between Peterborough and Ely and its stations.

Developing a masterplan to establish what is needed for each station is essential to deliver improvements there. Masterplans have already been developed and adopted for Manea and Whittlesea stations.

Full details of the masterplans can be viewed online at www.fenland.gov.uk/article/7699/Trains-and-Railways