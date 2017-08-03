Family fun day in Wisbech is free and aims to promote healthier lifestyles with a host of activities for all ages

Communities in Wisbech are being encouraged to improve their health and wellbeing by joining in with a day of free family fun.

Everyone Health works on behalf of Cambs Council to offer support for people looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It is hosting the fun day on Saturday August 19 at Wisbech Community House to showcase the lifestyle support available to people in Wisbech.

There will be a wide range of activities from 10am-3pm, including exercise taster sessions, weight management and blood pressure advice, and children’s activities too.