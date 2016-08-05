Team RideLondon in memory of Long Sutton dad-of-two Daren

Friends of a dad-of-two from Long Sutton went the extra mile in remembering him by joining more than 26,000 cyclists in riding through London and Surrey.

Paul Kierman of Long Sutton, Luke Mayne of Lutton, Jonathan Sewell of Sutton Bridge and Charles Bingley of Wisbech took part in Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 on Sunday in memory of Daren Buttress who was diagnosed with a brain tumour and sadly died in March, aged just 46.

The cycling quartet are on course to raise about £2,600 for The Brain Tumour Charity and Paul (49) said: “There was a brilliant atmosphere on the day, amazing all the way through, and it was a bit like watching the London Marathon on TV.

“It was the furthest I’d ever ridden, but the crowd really helped you and there was a lot of goodwill shown towards us along the 100-mile course.

“But we wouldn’t have been there without Daren and the whole idea was for him to have done it with us.

“We’d like to do it again next year because it was a fantastic thing to do.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/middle-aged-men-in-lycra

