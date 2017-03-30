Women encouraged to get breast screening in Long Sutton

A mobile unit that provides a free breast screening service to women 50 years of age and over has arrived in Long Sutton to offer appointments for three months.

The mobile screening unit, run by the Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service, is situated at the Long Sutton Medical Centre in Trafalgar Square and will be there until approximately the end of May.

Breast screening equipment

Women aged between 50 and 70 registered with the Long Sutton Medical Centre will automatically be invited to attend an appointment at the mobile unit. Women aged 71 years and over who would like to be screened are welcome to ring the administration office to make an appointment on 01522 573999.

Alysa Page, sScreening office manager, from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment. About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime.

“There’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages. Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life-threatening disease.”