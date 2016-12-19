Help us to make a  special girl happy

We’re trying to make a very special little girl happy with our recently-launched Ten For 10 Appeal.

Long Sutton youngster Alice Bates, who has survived life -threatening health problems, will be 10 on February 3 and has ten special wishes for her big birthday year.

One of them is to receive 1,000 birthday cards and the other is for a therapy play room, which would cost £5,500.

Please send birthday cards to Alice c/o Lincolnshire Free Press, Priory House, Spalding PE11 1AB.

Please make cheque donations payable to the Lincs Free Press Children’s Fund at the same address.