Horse hunt is part of summer fun day at Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech

The Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech was alive with fun for the annual summer activities day to get the school holidays started with a bang.

Last Thursday (27) saw the return of The Horsefair Shopping Centre’s annual Summer Fun Day.

Balloon modelling was one of the entertainments at the Horsefair Shopping Centre's summer fun day.

The day included a whole host of activities to keep the kids entertained, and to get the summerholidays kicked off with a bang! These included face painting, a fairground ride, and balloon modelling. There were also a variety of other stalls and attractions available on the day that proved

to be real crowd pleasers.

New to the ever-popular event was the Horse Hunt Window Competition, which saw over 200 children taking part. Numbered horses were placed in the windows of stores throughout the centre, with children having to complete a checklist to find them all.

The face painters and balloon modelling were nonstop from 10 in the morning, as were the fairground rides. With summer music playing throughout the centre, all of the shops agreed that the whole place came alive with the joys of summer, with an estimated 400 children visiting to take part

in the activities, all going away with a smile on their brightly painted faces.

Due to the huge success of the day, the shopping centre has decided to hold another, on Thursday August 24, just before the Bank Holiday. There will be more rides, more competitions and more ways to keep the kids entertained this summer!

July’s event saw around 40 parents signing up to the Horsefair’s new Kids Club scheme, and there will be further opportunities for any parents who have not done so yet at the August event. Kids Club is a new initiative launched at the Horsefair which will provide lots of activities and events

throughout the summer to make shopping trips happier and less stressful.

For more information visit www.horsefairshoppingcentre.co.uk.