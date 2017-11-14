Hundreds line Wisbech street’s to join in the annual Remembrance Day tribute to the fallen

Wisbech paid tribute to the area’s fallen heroes with hundreds of people gathering at the town’s War Memorial in the Crescent to pay their respects and join in the Act of Remembrance on Sunday.

Town councillors joined dignitaries, war veterans and representatives from various organisations including cadets from 272 (Wisbech) Squadron Air Training Corps and the Cambridgeshire Army Cadets Force Corps of Drums, to parade through the town to the War Memorial where the two minutes’ silence was observed.

Wisbech Remembrance Day

The laying of wreaths then followed with MP Steve Barclay and mayor Steve Tierney among those to lay one.

The parade then reformed to march to St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church for a short service to remember those from the town and across Fenland who made the ultimate sacrifice.

