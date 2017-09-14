In Bloom joy for Wisbech and Chatteris but disappointment for March as results are announced

In Bloom volunteers in Wisbech and Chatteris are celebrating today (Thursday) following the announcement of the annual awards at a ceremony in Great Yarmouth.

But there is disappointment for March with not one award for the town that last year picked up Silver Gilt in the Large Town category. Wisbech on the other hand managed to once again take a gold award at the presentation ceremony this morning.

There was further delight for the Wisbech In Bloom teams as St Peter’s Church Gardens once again won gold in the small parks, and Waterlees picking up both a silver gilt and overall winner in the urban community category.

Wisbech General Cemetery won silver gilt again this year, but failed to repeat last year’s success of winning the small cemeteries category.

Meadowgate School in Wisbech won recognition in the young persons project aged 12 to 18 winning a special Bill Webster Awarde.

Benwick was the only Fenland village to receive any recognition picking up silver gilt for the second year running in the village category. The scholl also won a Bill Webster Award for a young persons project aged under 12.

Chatteris upped its game this year and despite problems with watering the town’s hanging baskets during the summer months, managed to improve from silver last year to gold this year.

Robert Smith of Chatteris In Bloom also won recognition receiving the Mike Amies Award in recognition of long and voluntary service.

The only consolation for March is that Fenland Crematorium, located off the town’s by-pass, won both gold and overall winner in the crematoriums category a repeat of last year’s success.

This year is the 21st anniversary of the awards and the ceremony saw special entertainment including opera singer Benjamin Lake and Street Soprano Hayley Moss.

Bob Ollier, chairman of Anglia in Bloom - and Fenland’s own parks and open spaces officer, said: “This year standards have continued on from last year with excellent awards achieved, the outstanding community work, many resourceful projects and superb floriferous displays have all added to fantastic community entries with 50 Gold, 27 Silver Gilt, 9 Silver, one Bronze awarded.”

Bury St Edmunds was crowned Best Overall Entry and picked up the Anglia in Bloom trophy.