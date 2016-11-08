Inquest on Elm man Terry McSpadden begins, nine years after he disappeared

An inquest has begun in the case of a Fenland man who disappeared almost a decade ago.

Relatives and friends of Terry McSpadden, from Elm, say they hope the hearing will finally tell them the truth about what happened to him.

A two-day inquest hearing began at the coroner’s court in Norwich yesterday and will continue this morning.

Mr McSpadden, who was 24 at the time, was last seen in the early hours of March 2, 2007, when he left a pub in Wisbech. Although he said he was going home, he never arrived.

Earlier this year, following a pre-inquest hearing, his family pleaded for anyone with information about what happened to Mr McSpadden to come forward.

His mother, Helen Thrower, said answers were particularly important for his two children, who are now aged 13 and 11.