Investigation continues after hole opens up in Walpole St Andrew churchyard

Community leaders have been left baffled after a large hole opened up in the grounds of a West Norfolk parish churchyard.

A resident saw the hole while he was walking his dog in the area in Walpole St Andrew on Friday.

Lynn News correspondent Irene Walker said: “When he investigated there was a large hole appeared at the side of the churchyard. As he watched, it got bigger.”

She said the hole was reported to a parish councillor and had grown even larger before it was fenced off.

Parish clerk Emma Bateman said yesterday the issue had been reported to them, but the authority was still unclear what had caused the problem.

She said: “We have cordoned the area off and are awaiting further advice.”

A spokesman for the Diocese of Ely said surveyors would be visiting the site today to determine what cause the hole to open up, but stressed it was believed to have been caused by “man-made excavation”.

He said the most likely causes were either a collapsed cistern for gathering rain water or a collapsed burial vault.

He added that appropriate work will be carried out to repair the damage once the extent of the problem is known.