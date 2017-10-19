It’s time to get nominating your Wisbech Unsung Heroes as entries start to come in...

Entries have started to come in for area’s newest community awards aimed at recognising Wisbech’s very own unsung heroes.

Wisbech Town Council is running the Wisbech Unsung Heroes Awards with support from the Fenland Citizen and the aim is to recognise those townspeople who go the extra mile for their community.

There are seven categories for people to nominate their heroes for and a panel of judges will choose three finalists in each, who will then be automatically entered into the Pride in Fenland Awards, when they are held next year.

All those shortlisted will also be invited to a special presentation evening early in the New Year where the winners will be announced.

So if you know someone who deserves a bit of recognition why not nominate them for one of the following awards either by writing all the details: Your name, name of the person you are nominating, contact details for both you and your hero, and a short piece explaining why you have nominated them for whichever award you have chosen and posting it to Wisbech Town Council, Council Chamber, North Brink, Wisbech or by emailing the same information to sarah.cliss@iliffepublishing.co.uk. Closing date is December 6.

Coun Sam Hoy, leader of Wisbech Town Council, explained: “These awards aim to recognise Wisbech people who have done something special for our town. We have some amazing people living here. We all know people who do extra things that help the community at large or us as individuals, so now is the time to get nominating and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Mark Leslie, Fenland Citizen editor, added: “We are proud to support these awards. It is always nice to recognise people who do things that make our community a good place to live.”

Categories are: the Ann Carlisle Silver Salver donated by the trustees of the late Miss Carlisle, in recognition of someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the town.

The Roger Green Sports Award will be split into two age groups – under 18s and adults – and will be presented to someone who has either made a significant achievement in sport or who has dedicated their life to sport in Wisbech.

The Good Neighbour award is for someone who helps out those living around them.

The Youth Achievement Award for under 16s who have done something special, such as fundraising for charity or maybe they have overcome illness.

Service with A Smile Award is for anyone who serves the public in someway and is always cheerful and helpful.

Wisbech Hero is exactly what it says it is - it’s for someone who has done something heroic and is open to all ages.

The Lifetime Recognition Award is for someone who has worked tirelessly in the community in some capacity and is deserving of recognition.