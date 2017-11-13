Jackie hangs up her knitting needles after four years of making poppies in Murrow and raising over £5,280

A village pub was given a patriotic make-over at the weekend for a special afternoon tea organised by Jackie Leet to commemorate Remembrance weekend.

Jackie, who together with friends has knitted thousands of poppies to sell in aid of the annual Poppy Day appeal in Murrow, created a memorial wall in village’s The Bell Pub in memory of her dad Sgt Jack Vockins and his friend Sgt Paddy Condon both of the 8th Armoured Tank Division as well as in tribute to those who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

Bunting was strung up around the pub for the tea which saw 36 people tuck into cakes and sandwiches prepared by Jackie. Entertainment followed with Rachel B singing favourites from the war time era. There was also a war time police station set up in the pub car park.

Jackie sells the knitted poppies for £1 a time and this year with the help of Pat Coley and another friend Christine, she has made and sold 2,800 and with donations on top she expects to make well over £3,000 this year.

“This is the fourth year we have made the poppies, and it will sadly be the last because I’m starting to get arthritis in my hands which makes it hard to knit. I think we have raised over £5,280 from the sale of the poppies - the first year I did it on my own and sold £180, since then it has increased every year since thanks to Pat who has helped me from the second year onwards and this year we have had Christine’s magnificent support and made £2,800.

“I shall definitely carry on with afternoon tea next year because people really enjoy it - although it is hard work doing all the baking,” said Jackie.

