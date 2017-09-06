‘Join us or lose’ plea from Gorefield Street Pride group which desperately needs new members

A community group which helps make a difference to a Fenland village is at risk of folding – unless more volunteers step forward to help.

Additional support is needed to secure the future of Gorefield Street Pride group, with members urging villagers to ‘join us or lose us’.

With only a few key members now making up the group, chairman John Timms said: “We urgently need more people to get involved to keep it going.

“If residents don’t come forward I’m afraid to say the group may easily disappear. All too often we don’t appreciate what we’ve got until it’s gone, and I’d hate for that to happen here.”

He added: “We have worked with Fenland District Council on a number of projects since forming six years ago. Projects include the funding and creation of plant propogation and nature areas at the Gorefield Primary School, carrying out general planting both inside and on the borders of the village and keeping the village clean and tidy with regular litter picks and cleanups. We have also been successful in gaining funding for equipment and are well supported by the district council too.”

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio Holder for the environment, said: “The council really values the important work that Street Pride groups undertake within their communities.

“It would be such a shame if a group had to fold and would encourage residents to get in touch to see how they can get involved.”

Residents can make a difference in lots of ways, and give as much or as little time to the group as they like. Members would particularly like to welcome anyone with fresh ideas of things the group could get involved within Gorefield to help improve the village’s appearance.

The group meet at the Gorefield Community Hall car park in Wolf Lane on the third Saturday every two months at 10am. The next work party due to take place on October 21 all are welcome.

Contact Rebecca Robinett, Fenland’s Street Pride co-ordinator, on 01354 654321.