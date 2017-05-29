July start date announced for new Wisbech bus service

A new community bus service will come into operation in Wisbech in July, it has been announced.

Residents in areas that will be covered by the new 68 route are being urged to support the service, so its future can be secured beyond its initial pilot year.

Officials unveiled plans for a new service to replace the old 66 route, which was run by Stagecoach, last month.

Now, they have announced the first journeys on the new route, which will be operated by the Fenland Association for Community Transport (FACT), will be made on Monday, July 3.

Simon King, Fenland District Council cabinet member for transport, said: “The withdrawal of the Tesco 66 service by Stagecoach last year granted us the opportunity to re-think how the public transport needs of local people could be met.

“Residents played an active part in our Wisbech Bus Service project, helping us to form the routes and timetable that would suit them best, so I’m delighted the new 68 service is now ready to launch.

“Initially, the pilot service will run for a year, during which time it will be closely monitored and any necessary changes made.

“I would encourage people to make use of the service in order to help secure its future long-term.”

The scheme is intended to serve residents in the south and north-western parts of Wisbech, who are not currently served by public transport links.

It is intended to provide access to businesses in the Cromwell Road area and the Horsefair shopping centre, plus community facilities, healthcare providers and educational institutions such as the College of West Anglia and the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

Extra stops will be included to provide access to residential areas in Malt Drove, via South Brink, Railway Road, Mount Drive, Ramnoth Road, Harecroft Road, and Leverington Road between Harecroft Road and North End.

Residents can receive updates about the service by sending their contact details to neighbourhoodstrategy@fenland.gov.uk or by calling 01354 622318.

Further information about the Wisbech Bus Service project is also available at www.fenland.gov.uk/wisbechbusserviceproject.