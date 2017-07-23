Just the job as railings given a facelift

Seven apprentices from Chatteris firm, Metalcraft, have refurbished the railings surrounding the town’s war memorial.

Led by apprentice trainer, Neil Kirby, they started the work on Wednesday (19) by preparing the surfaces ready, then set about re-painting and managed to complete the work in one day.

Apprentices from Metalcraft, refurbished the railings surrounding the Chatteris War Memorial.

Metalcraft had been approached by Norman Larke, chairman of Chatteris Royal British Legion branch, earlier in the year to look at ways the firm might be able to assist with the project of tidying the railings, under their Community Fund Programme.

After some discussions and with liaison from Fenland Council, Metalcraft offered their apprentices to carry out the works.

During the day, members of the RBL branch turned up to offer support and supplies to the team of youngsters and all commented on what a fabulous bunch they were and what a credit to both their parents and employers they all were.

Apprentices were: Cameron Smith and Daniel Riches from March, Taryn Sullivan from Welney, Samuel Bunting from Chatteris, Shelby Green from Murrow, Lewis Irving-Smith from Mepal and Christopher Budd from Colne.